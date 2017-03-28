AG pick MacDonald pledges full focus on opioid crisis

Manchester attorney Gordon MacDonald is pledging to bring his "full focus" and a "fresh set of eyes" to fighting the opioid crisis if confirmed as New Hampshire's next attorney general.
MacDonald is Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee to be the state's top prosecutor. He's facing little pushback from executive councilors in a Tuesday public hearing. MacDonald is a partner at Nixon Peabody with an expertise in civil litigation.
He's pledging to follow the state's rules for recusal around any of his work as a private attorney. MacDonald has represented the opioid maker Purdue Pharma in a dispute with the state. None of the councilors asked MacDonald about his representation of Purdue.
If confirmed, MacDonald will replace Joe Foster, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan.
