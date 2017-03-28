More Politics News

March 28, 2017 12:37 PM

Trial set for ex-Florida officer who fatally shot black man

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

The trial of an ex-Florida police officer who fatally shot a black man broken down on a highway has been scheduled for October.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer set an Oct. 30 date Tuesday for the trial of 39-year-old former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja.

Raja is charged with manslaughter and attempted murder for shooting 31-year-old Corey Jones, a drummer who was returning home from a performance when his SUV broke down on Interstate 95 before dawn in October 2015. Raja was fired after the shooting.

Raja was not in uniform, and prosecutors say a recording of a telephone conversation Jones was having with a tow truck dispatcher show Raja never identified himself as an officer.

Jones had a concealed weapons permit and pulled his gun. Raja then shot him multiple times. Raja is of South Asian descent.

