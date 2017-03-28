Bill proposing school finance changes headed to Texas House

A bipartisan bill pumping $1.6 billion extra into classrooms as part of small but important changes to how Texas funds public education is headed to the full state House.
Houston Republican Rep. Dan Huberty's proposal increases per-student funding about $200 to $5,350. It also adds funding for transportation and educating dyslexic students.
The bill seeks to overhaul the current "Robin Hood" system, decreasing some funding that school districts in wealthy areas share with those in poorer regions statewide.
Huberty called the measure a positive "first step" as his Public Education Committee approved it to the full chamber Tuesday. He has said that sweeping school finance changes will take several legislative sessions.
Lawmakers aren't required to fix school finance because Texas' Supreme Court declared it flawed but barely constitutional last summer.
