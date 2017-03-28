Committee to vote by paper ballot on well bill

A legislative committee is set to vote on a bill that would relax high-capacity well regulations without meeting for any discussion in the face of intense opposition.
The Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform plans to vote on the bill by paper ballot Tuesday afternoon. Typically committees meet to discuss bills and vote in person.
Mike Mikalsen, an aide to committee chairman Steve Nass of Whitewater, didn't immediately respond to an email asking why Nass decided to call a paper ballot vote. Environmentalists and lake home owners concerned wells are depleting state waters have mounted a fierce push against the bill, extending a public hearing on the measure for nearly 10 hours earlier this month.
The bill would allow well repairs, replacement and transfers without state oversight.
