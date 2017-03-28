The Latest: Walker top aide defends budget under questioning

The Latest on state agency budget briefings (all times local):
9:50 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker's top aide is defending his $76 billion budget proposal under questioning from lawmakers.
Department of Administration Secretary Scott Neitzel (NIGHT-soul) said Tuesday that the budget invests in the state's priorities by sending more money to K-12 schools, cuts tuition at the University of Wisconsin and addresses the most pressing road and building maintenance needs.
But Republican Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. John Nygren is questioning whether Walker's proposal to move to a self-insurance model for state employees makes sense. And Nygren is also questioning increasing borrowing to pay for roads and whether enough is being done to address maintenance and upkeep for state buildings.
Neitzel's testimony is kicking off three days of agency briefings before the committee holds six public hearings over the next two weeks.
___
7:55 a.m.
The Legislature's public dissection of Gov. Scott Walker's $76 billion state budget proposal is beginning.
Seven weeks after Walker unveiled his two-year spending plan, the Legislature's budget-writing committee on Tuesday begins hearing directly from the state agencies affected. The three days of hearings kick-off the roughly two-month review of the budget by the Joint Finance Committee.
The biggest battles are expected over how to pay for roads and whether to go along with Walker's $649 million increase for public schools.
The Republican-controlled panel will hear only from Walker appointees and other agency heads over the next three days. The public gets a chance to weigh in at six hearings throughout the state in April.
The budget committee is expected to begin taking votes to reshape Walker's budget in early May.
