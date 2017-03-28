Gun allegedly used by suspect to fire at officer found

Authorities have found a gun allegedly used by a car-theft suspect to shoot at a law enforcement officer in northern Arizona.
Yavapai and Coconino County sheriff's officials say the gun was found Monday evening following the arrest of 31-year-old John Freeman.
Officials say Freeman was found around 5:30 p.m. in a culvert about a half-mile south of Interstate 40 near the Bearziona Wildlife Park, which was evacuated around noon so authorities could search for Freeman.
Authorities said Freeman had a warrant for his arrest out of Kingman and was considered armed and dangerous. But he wasn't armed when arrested, prompting a search for the gun.
Officials say Freeman allegedly fired at least one shot at a deputy during a chase after an attempted traffic stop. The officer was not injured.
