Maine's Republican governor says that he wants the state to look into withdrawing from former President Barack Obama's signature health care law.
Gov. Paul LePage told WVOM-FM on Tuesday that he wants to work with legislators to just "do our own thing" and suggested that a model could be Maine's workers' compensation insurance system.
LePage said that he hopes the House Freedom Caucus that opposed the House GOP replacement plan loses re-election bids. He added that he's discouraged by Republican governors who "sat on the sidelines and let Democrats win."
The governor said the Affordable Care Act is not sustainable, but said Republicans who want to wait until the health care overhaul implodes are hurting the American people. He said that's about as sensible as jumping off a bridge.
