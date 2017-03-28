Election panel meeting after hiatus to pick debate sponsors

New Jersey's election watchdog agency is set to hold its first public meeting in over a year.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday. Selecting sponsors for debates in this year's gubernatorial primary is on the agenda.
It's the first meeting since last March. The panel lacked a quorum until earlier this month when Republican Gov. Chris Christie's nominees were approved by the Democrat-led Senate.
The four-member panel has been down to just one member and unable to meet. The commission continued to conduct investigations, but votes on final judgments and fines were put on hold.
The new commissioners are Republican former prosecutor Eric Jaso and Democratic former Superior Court Judge Stephen Holden. They join Republican chairman Ronald DeFilippis on the board. A fourth nomination is pending.
