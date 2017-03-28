Recent Missouri editorials

St. Joseph News-Press, March 25
Extremists overplay their hand
If this in fact is the last we hear of "repeal and replace," then a small faction of lawmakers must own responsibility for a big disappointment.
To hear members of the so-called Freedom Caucus tell it, theirs is the only just cause - to refuse to accept anything other than complete elimination of everything known as Obamacare.
Except that collection of fewer than 30 lawmakers in the 435-member U.S. House overplayed their hand to the detriment of everyone else.
Not only did they not get their way, but the Obama-era health care law will live on indefinitely along with all of its mandates, infringements on personal choice and the heavy financial cost it will impose as among the most sweeping of entitlement programs.
It's a stunning loss not just for President Trump, but for millions of Americans who voted for repeal and replacement of the unpopular law. Rejecting any compromise was obstinate and foolish; it was contrary to the public's interest; and it was a selfish act deserving of public scorn.
The proposal advanced by Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan was far from the deal with the devil that extremist members of the Freedom Caucus contended.
The compromise that never reached a vote of the full House would have eliminated the escalating fines on people who do not purchase health insurance and ended the substantial subsidies paid to millions who buy insurance.
Instead, the law would have offered tax credits generally linked to a person's age, with the goal of helping people afford insurance if they don't receive it through an employer. It also would have provided additional tax relief to help the pre-Medicare population pay for their insurance.
Tax increases imposed on high-earning individuals and health care companies would have been repealed. Incentives to states to expand Medicaid would have ended. The measure would have cut taxes well into the future by nearly $1 trillion and reduced the deficit by $150 billion.
It is true some moderate Republicans began to defect as more and more concessions were made to the far right, including a move to unwind Obamacare's declaration of "essential health benefits" that must be provided by all insurers. That change would have been a big concession to the Freedom Caucus, but in the end even that was turned down by the caucus as not enough.
Others, including our own Rep. Sam Graves, the Republican from Tarkio, took a step back from vocal leadership at a time when that would have been helpful in fulfilling the voters' mandate for an improved health law.
Graves was counted by some as a likely "yes" vote on the compromise but he declined to say how he would vote. A few days ago, however, he did forecast, "If Republicans don't act, the worst is yet to come."
If that prediction proves accurate, it won't be those who sought a reasonable compromise who will be due blame. Blame should be reserved for members of the Freedom Caucus.
The Columbia Daily Tribune, March 26
President Choi, telling it like it is
The other day, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi told the Columbia Chamber of Commerce the university would have to reallocate resources to meet current budget challenges, meaning some programs will have to be eliminated.
Then later in the week he took his message to a tougher audience, the MU faculty.
Blaming prior administrations, faculty members said they did not like hearing such substantial information in press reports rather than firsthand. Choi said specifics of program reductions have not been decided and promised those decisions will be made in collaboration with faculty and others on campus.
"We are going to get through this in a way that is consultative," Choi said. "It is not going to be top down." He emphasized the supportive role of "general officers" like himself. "There is no university that claim that their stature has been reached because of senior administrators."
To get started, everyone must agree there is a problem. Choi reminded the audience the combination of state budget cuts and significant drops in enrollment could mean budget reductions of about $50 million for MU this year. Nobody likes to hear troubling news, but better to recognize the truth than continue to spread diminishing resources over too many programs.
By setting priorities, Choi says the university can be better. "I have to really dig deep into the programs, into where the budget lies, to make a determination that has the opportunity for us to take some of those resources and strengthen the university in the process," he said. "That means there are going be certain programs that are going to be phased out."
He also said reallocating internal resources while attracting new research money will appeal to lawmakers. Choi has a powerful point.
When Charles McClain transformed Northeast Missouri State University into Truman State University, a central part of his reform was reallocation. He reduced the number of programs from more than 140 to around 40. This sort of extreme focus is not in the cards for MU and should not be, but along with another innovation called "value-added education" McClain was able to tell state lawmakers, "We are the only institution of higher learning in the state that can tell you what you are getting for your money."
This was exactly what the solons in Jefferson City wanted to see. McClain and Truman consistently got better treatment in state budgets, to the chagrin of lobbyists from other institutions.
Without getting too far ahead of the story, President Mun Choi proposes a latter-day, less revolutionary version for the University of Missouri, particularly the Columbia flagship campus. Like Northeast Missouri State in McClain's day, UM faces a budget challenge than can legitimately be called "exigency," a condition of institutional stress requiring bold corrective action. If he and his colleagues on campus will propose credible corrections, the payoff in Jefferson City will be palpable.
As President Choi establishes his relationship with faculty and other constituencies deeply interested in the university, it's helpful there is no permanent chancellor at MU. This is a big-issue moment nobody but the system president can handle. Unlike earlier reallocation attempts when leadership was fragmented among curators and administrators at the system and campus levels, this time the push comes straight from the top. The president establishes the need for reform and promises, as only he can, to make the tough changes in full collaboration with interested parties on campus.
The need is real, and the correction is properly laid out. It's tricky business, but MU can be fundamentally made over to the great benefit of the institution. Ironically, the parsimonious mood of the state might be harnessed in the effort.
Choi and Co. will have to navigate devilish details. It will be a war, but a war worth winning.
The Jefferson City News-Tribune, March 25
State training program vital to workforce
A bill that would improve a little-known work training program that started in 2013 is working its way through the Missouri Legislature.
Senate Bill 10, which has been approved by the Senate and sent to the House for consideration, would streamline the Missouri Works Training Program.
While unknown by the general public, the program is important for our state's workforce and companies to remain competitive. It helps mostly companies that are retraining their workforce but also companies that are expanding.
Missouri Works Training Program connects companies with a member of the program's training team who guides companies through the application process and provide ongoing management of approved projects. The team helps companies define their training needs, locate or provide training resources, and helps keep the project moving forward, according to the program's website.
Missouri Works Training provides funds directly to companies based on their application and training plan.
Training might take place in a classroom setting, on-the-job or at a company facility, or in a skill training center operated by one the training providers. Companies decide who provides the training — the training team, a company expert, or a private vendor.
Sen. Jay Wasson, R-Nixa, filed the bill to, among other things, let companies help develop job-training curriculum in community colleges.
"This is a natural marriage of interests that is mutually beneficial to both the businesses and the community colleges," Sen. Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, wrote in his weekly column last Sunday.
Kehoe pointed to a $75 million business expansion in southeast Missouri he says would not have happened without a partnership between the business and a community college.
Under the bill, the state Department of Economic Development could contract for advertising, marketing and promotion of the program, spending up to $50,000 a year.
The business landscape is ever-changing. Here in Jefferson City, we've recently seen the end of longtime big-box stores such as Sears and Kmart, while new businesses such as Uber look to enter the local market.
For some companies to stay in the black, constant change requires periodically retraining employees. The Missouri Works Training Program does that, and SB10 would help to make the program more effective.
We encourage the House to follow the Senate's lead and pass the legislation.
The Southeast Missourian, March 26
Landline tax revenue won't sustain 911 services
The dwindling demand for landline phones have dialed up problems for 911 programs all across Missouri.
Tax revenue tied to landline bills are drying up, and it has been falling for a number of years. Fewer people see a need to pay for a regular phone bill, when cellphones can do the job. In Cape Girardeau County, revenue from landline taxes declined 7.5 percent from 2015 to 2016. Last year, the county brought in $403,152 from landline tax revenue, but spent $504,079 on running and maintaining the system.
The evaporating revenue has called for innovative solutions, including the consolidation of 911 centers. City and county jurisdictions are looking to one another to combine and share resources to knock down costs. That's the tax blessing in disguise.
But this can only last for so long. Landline revenue will presumably continue to dwindle. The 911 operations need reliable equipment and employees to make the emergency service work.
Many emergency personnel and lawmakers have called for taxes to apply to cellphones to pay for the services. Frankly, it only makes sense. State Senator Wayne Wallingford has filed a bill that would allow counties to tax up to $1 per cellphone bill with voter approval. Richard Knaup, the county's emergency management coordinator, said Missouri is the only state to not have a wireless surcharge. According to the National Emergency Number Association, Missouri is one of two states that have no wireless fees for 911 service. Wisconsin is the other.
Wallingford is being criticized for having brought up the bill. But the tax would be put to voters to determine how they value 911 services. We think most people would agree that 911 services and upgrades are critical, especially in life or death circumstances. How much is it worth for a quicker response in cases of a medical emergency, an intruder or active shooter, and the list goes on?
This is not a situation where officials are wasting tax dollars, at least not here locally. In fact, officials are collaborating and doing whatever they can to save costs. But at some point, taxpayers will need to address the fact that 911 services need a new funding mechanism. Landline tax revenue will not sustain 911 programs indefinitely.
