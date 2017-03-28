Wisconsin bill would allow hidden weapons without license

Hidden handguns could be legally carried without a license in Wisconsin under a far-reaching, Republican-backed proposal unveiled Tuesday.
The bill would also allow licensed concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms into places where they are currently barred, including school buildings, unless signs are posted prohibiting them.
"We're just removing the barrier of the concealed carry permit to give them their constitutional right," said the bill's co-sponsor, Republican Rep. Mary Felzkowski of Irma. She and Sen. Dave Craig, a Republican from Big Bend, began circulating the measure on Tuesday for co-sponsors.
State law requires anyone carrying a concealed weapon to obtain a license and take a training course. The proposed bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon.
In schools that permit carrying concealed weapons, the bill would allow only license holders to legally bring them onto the grounds or into buildings. But they could carry the weapons under a newly created permit that does not require any firearm training.
Under current law, illegally bringing a weapon onto school grounds is a felony punishable by up to 3½ years in prison.
Past attempts to allow guns on school grounds have been met with bipartisan opposition in the Legislature, as well as from the law enforcement community and school officials.
The so-called "right to carry" bill comes six years after Wisconsin legalized concealed weapons. More than 300,000 people have active licenses.
The new measure, championed by Second Amendment gun rights advocates, would make Wisconsin the 13th state to allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit, according to the National Rifle Association. North Dakota became the most recent state to enact such a law, sometimes referred to as "constitutional carry," last week.
The Wisconsin proposal would create a three-tiered system for carrying hidden weapons. The current concealed weapon permit, which requires users to go through training on how to use a firearm, would remain and would be an option for people who need it to carry their weapons into certain other states.
A new basic permit would be created that does not require any firearm training, but that could be used to carry a concealed weapon onto school grounds in Wisconsin that don't prohibit it. Both licenses would cost the same — $40 — which includes $10 for a background check.
The bill would also legalize the carrying of Tasers, which are sometimes used by police to electrically shock someone into submission.
Craig said it's all about freedom and removing what he called "bureaucratic red tape" of getting a concealed carry license and doing away with the financial burden of paying for the training requirement. Costs of training courses vary, but many are offered for as low as $50.
"Why not allow more freedom under something that is a fundamental right?" Craig said.
It's unclear whether the measure has enough backing among Republicans who control both the Senate and Assembly to pass. Felzkowski said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told her to gather support both within the Legislature and among the public to make her case. Craig said he had no commitment from Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
