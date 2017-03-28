Small town Nevada judge challenging disciplinary charges

A judge who has been suspended from her position in a small town Nevada is challenging state ethics charges that accuse her of various forms of abuse of judicial power.
Goodsprings Township Justice of the Peace Dawn Haviland's filing with answers, explanations and denials to 11 disciplinary charges was posted Wednesday by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.
Haviland declares that she does not believe that she has committed any ethical violations.
Her attorney, Al Marquis, says he's seeking dismissal of the charges. They were filed March 1.
Haviland has for many years been the only local judge in Goodsprings, a town of about 200 residents about 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
She could face sanctions ranging from a public apology to banishment from the bench if she's found guilty.
