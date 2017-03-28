Oregon sheriff's office investigated over employee complaint

The state has opened a new investigation into gender discrimination complaints against the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
The Bend Bulletin reported (http://bit.ly/2nuObVt ) Monday that Deputy Jennifer Gaspard filed a complaint with the state's Bureau of Labor and Industries alleging she and other women have repeatedly been passed up for promotions despite being qualified for the positions.
Gaspard's March 3 complaint is the bureau's third open investigation into the sheriff's office. The other gender discrimination and harassment complaints were filed in October.
In addition to being passed up for promotions, Gaspard's filing also alleges she was discouraged from using a breast pump at work upon returning from maternity leave.
An attorney for the sheriff's office declined to discuss the complaint but said he will review the claims.
