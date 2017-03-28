Ex-Japanese prime minister to discuss power plant disaster

The man who was the prime minister of Japan when an earthquake triggered a tsunami that caused the Fukushima (foo-koo-SHEE'-mah) nuclear power plant disaster will be giving a talk at Cornell University.
Naoto Kan (now-OH'-toh KAHN) will give a lecture on nuclear power, the Fukushima disaster and renewable energy on Tuesday at the Ivy League school's Statler Auditorium in Ithaca, New York.
Kan was Japan's prime minister in March 2011 when an earthquake near the nation's coast caused a devastating tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people, displaced another 200,000 and swamped the seaside plant, causing multiple meltdowns.
Kan wrote about the disaster in a book, "My Nuclear Nightmare," published by Cornell University Press.
His talk, with English translation provided, is free to the public.
