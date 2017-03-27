Court reinstates gender discrimination lawsuit in NY

A New York appeals court says a creative director in the advertising industry who claimed his employer discriminated against him because he failed to conform to gender stereotypes can sue his employer.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan reversed a lower-court judge Monday, reviving Matthew Christiansen's lawsuit against Omnicom Group Inc.
Christiansen's lawsuit alleged he was discriminated against because he was HIV-positive and because he failed to conform to gender stereotypes. He had asserted he was harassed in part because he was perceived by his supervisor to be effeminate and submissive.
In a concurring opinion, 2nd Circuit Chief Judge Robert A. Katzmann said his court should consider re-examining the court precedent that sexual orientation discrimination claims are not recognizable under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
Comments