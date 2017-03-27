Missouri House votes to crack down on local lobbyist gifts

Missouri House members are trying to ban local lobbyists from giving gifts to elected officials, including school superintendents.
House members voted 149-5 Monday to send a bill banning the practice to the Senate, where members have previously been reluctant to end lobbyist gift-giving to legislators.
The legislation comes amid a push for stronger ethics laws by Republicans House Speaker Todd Richardson and Gov. Eric Greitens.
House members in January passed a bill to ban lobbyist gifts to themselves, other lawmakers and statewide elected officials. It's been languishing in the Senate since.
Some House members expressed concern about potentially raising ethics standards for local elected officials and not themselves.
Under the proposed local ban, gifts and catered meals would still be allowed at events if all lawmakers are invited.
Comments