Business Highlights

It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years
LONDON (AP) — Britain files for divorce from the European Union, with fond words and promises of friendship that could not disguise the historic nature of the schism — or the years of argument and hard-nosed bargaining ahead as the U.K. leaves the embrace of the bloc for an uncertain future as "global Britain." Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the two-year divorce process in a six-page letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk.
Samsung's Galaxy S8 phone aims to dispel the Note 7 debacle
NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is launching its first major smartphone since the embarrassing recall of its fire-prone Note 7, and it seems to be playing it safe. The Galaxy S8 features a larger display than its predecessor and a voice assistant intended to rival Siri and Google Assistant — but no increase in battery capacity, giving the battery more breathing room. Though many customers remain loyal to Samsung despite the Note 7 debacle, any further misstep could prove fatal for the brand.
Westinghouse troubles loom over SC, Georgia nuke projects
Westinghouse Electric, the U.S. nuclear unit of Toshiba, filed for bankruptcy protection, calling into question the future of a number of billion-dollar nuclear projects under construction, including two in the U.S. The move had been largely expected.
Environmental groups file lawsuit over Trump climate actions
CHICAGO (AP) — Environmental groups and an American Indian tribe have filed the first lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's plans to roll back U.S. efforts to curb global warming. They're asking a federal court to block an order that lifts a moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands. Trump's executive order also includes reviewing former President Barack Obama's plan to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants.
Tracking phones: Insurers deny claims based on doubtful data
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Some experts say insurers are misusing information from cell towers to pinpoint people's whereabouts. The information has come under question at criminal trials; experts say phones can actually be 20 miles away when connecting to a tower. An Iowa woman was acquitted last month of arson and insurance fraud in a case that centered on cellphone tower information.
#BlackWomenAtWork highlights daily challenge of race, gender
A pair of testy exchanges between high-profile black women and white men in the political spotlight has launched a tweetstorm under the hashtag BlackWomenAtWork. The incidents between Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and veteran congresswoman Maxine Waters and between White House press secretary Sean Spicer and longtime political journalist April Ryan resonated with professional black women weary of navigating daily workplace microaggressions. Many say such slights are all too common.
Dirty air from global trade kills at home and abroad
WASHINGTON (AP) — A study that measures the human toll of air pollution from global manufacturing and trade shows how buying goods made far away can lead to premature deaths both there and close to home. More than 750,000 people die prematurely from dirty air that is generated by making goods in one location that will be sold elsewhere. Consumption in Western Europe and the U.S. are linked to the most air pollution deaths elsewhere, often in China and India.
Trump's budget priorities set small businesses strategizing
NEW YORK (AP) — The priorities laid out in President Donald Trump's budget message have some small business owners strategizing. For some, it's how they might benefit from a big boost in defense spending, and others it's about how to make up for any revenue they might lose to cuts in grant programs and subsidies. Trump's plan is far from the final word on the subject, but it gives small business owners a sense of his goals.
2 women charge racial discrimination at Fox News
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Fox News Channel employees say they were subjected to years of racial hostility from a top financial executive there who has since been fired. They have filed a lawsuit against Fox, its parent company and the executive involved in New York state court.
Windows update will bring 3-D, game tools and doodling
NEW YORK (AP) — A major update to Microsoft's Windows 10 system will start reaching consumers and businesses on April 11. New features include 3-D drawing tools, game-broadcasting capabilities, doodling on maps and photos and better ways to manage your web browsing. Microsoft will also make updates less disruptive.
The S&P 500 index added 2.56 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,361.13. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,659.32. The Nasdaq composite index gained 22.41 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,897.55.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures rose $1.14, or 2.4 percent, to close at $49.51 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, climbed $1.09, or 2.1 percent, to close at $52.42 a barrel in London. Natural gas added 8 cents to $3.18 per 1,000 cubic feet, wholesale gasoline rose 4 cents to $1.67 per gallon and heating oil gained 3 cents to $1.54 per gallon.
