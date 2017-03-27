Grocery tax repeal bill heads to Idaho House

Idaho would join 37 other states to not put a sales tax on groceries under a proposal headed to the House floor.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Monday unanimously agreed to advance the proposal despite facing opposition from Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter.
The proposal originally started as a bill to cut income and corporate tax rates. However, the bill got a surprise makeover in the Senate — resulting in completely different plan that no longer addressed income and corporate tax rates but instead removed the state's 6 percent sales tax on food and beverages. This means the House must reapprove the newly amended proposal before it can go to the governor's desk.
Otter came out against the bill earlier this session, but has not yet said if he will veto it.
