The Latest: Company disappointed at $80M cleanup ruling

4:45 p.m.
An environmental cleanup company says it is disappointed by a ruling from New Jersey's highest court that the state isn't on the hook for part of an $80 million toxic waste cleanup along the Raritan Bay.
Christopher Gibson, an attorney representing NL Industries, said Monday that he will consider amending the company's complaint against the state.
The company argues the state knew contaminated soil was used to build a seawall in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge Township, in the early 1970s.
The court held Monday the state isn't liable retroactively under a law passed after the contamination occurred.
The company alleges in a federal lawsuit it never dumped material at the site and that the state, county and township allowed a developer to use contaminated soil from a third party.
11:15 a.m.
New Jersey's Supreme Court has ruled the state isn't liable for part of an $80 million toxic waste cleanup along the Raritan Bay.
A company designated in 2013 by the federal Environmental Protection Agency for the cleanup claimed the state knew contaminated soil was used to build a seawall in the Laurence Harbor section of Old Bridge Township, in the early 1970s.
The court held Monday the state isn't liable retroactively under a law passed after the contamination occurred.
The company, NL Industries, alleges in a separate federal lawsuit it never dumped material at the site and that the state, county and township allowed a developer to use contaminated soil trucked from its plant by a third party.
An attorney for the company didn't immediately respond to an email Monday.
