The Latest: Governor says New Mexico is facing a crisis soon

The Latest on New Mexico's legislative session (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
Gov. Susana Martinez says New Mexico is facing a crisis and soon will not be able to sign checks or pay contracts and that employee furloughs are possible.
She outlined the state's dire fiscal situation during a luncheon with business leaders, real estate professionals and others Monday in Albuquerque.
The two-term Republican governor criticized the Democrat-controlled Legislature, saying lawmakers chose to craft a budget that relied on raising taxes and fees to the tune of $350 million. She repeated her promise not to sign any of the tax increase measures.
She also vowed to call lawmakers back for a special session and said they would have to address budget problems stemming from the current fiscal year as well as the stalemate over next year's budget.
_____
11:35 a.m.
Dozens of Democrats are rallying outside a luncheon during which Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is expected to discuss the outcome of New Mexico's recently concluded legislative session.
They're chanting "sign the budget" and holding signs that read "save our schools," ''no more cuts" and "invest in our kids."
Democrats have criticized Martinez for not wanting to sign the budget, saying she's putting the state in danger of at least a partial shutdown. Martinez herself has imposed a state hiring freeze for all non-critical jobs to save cash amid the budget debate.
Martinez disagrees with raising some $350 million in taxes and fees to make ends meet and has vowed to call lawmakers back to Santa Fe to renegotiate the budget and tax proposals.
The governor has until April 7 to sign legislation approved during the session. After that, bills not acted upon are considered pocket vetoed.
___
10:25 a.m.
The outcome of a contentious legislative session and a continued political standoff over the state budget will likely be on the agenda as Gov. Susana Martinez addresses a group of real estate professionals, developers and business leaders.
Martinez is scheduled to speak Monday in Albuquerque at a luncheon organized by the local chapter of NAIOP, an association of commercial real estate developers.
Martinez has warned that she won't sign the $6.1 billion budget approved by the Democratic-controlled Legislature earlier this month. She has complained that it relies upon $350 million in tax increases and fee hikes and that she promised New Mexicans not to raise taxes.
Democrats argue that the state needs revenue to adequately fund government services, including public education.
Democrats are expected to rally outside of Monday's luncheon.
