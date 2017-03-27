Lawmaker wants whistleblower lawsuit documents released

A Democratic lawmaker wants New Jersey's attorney general to release documents from a $1.5 million whistleblower lawsuit related to the potential prosecution of supporters of Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
Assemblyman John McKeon wrote to state Attorney General Christopher Porrino on Monday.
Former assistant Hunterdon County prosecutor Ben Barlyn claimed he was fired in 2010 for saying an indictment was dismissed for political reasons related to Christie. Christie has denied any involvement.
McKeon noted the state spent more than $3 million in legal fees and says the public should be able to decide whether Barlyn's claims were legitimate.
The Assembly last week unanimously approved legislation to bar public entities and public employees from entering into confidential whistleblower settlements.
A spokesman said the attorney general's office has received the letter, but didn't comment.
