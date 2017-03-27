Lawmakers OK standard minimum wage; some will see pay cuts

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities Pause

2:01 First gift of cherry blossom trees from Japan were pest-infested

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC