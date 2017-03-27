Family sues town to demolish house after creepy letters

A New Jersey family that wants to demolish their home after they say they were stalked by an anonymous creepy-letter writer known as "The Watcher" has filed another lawsuit.
Derek and Maria Broaddus filed the suit against the town of Westfield after its planning board rejected their plan to raze the house and subdivide the land, so they can build two houses.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2nnv0eG ) that an attorney for Westfield says she cannot comment on the suit.
Shortly after buying the six-bedroom house for nearly $1.4 million in 2014, the couple, who have children, said they received three threatening letters from a stalker calling himself "The Watcher."
The couple has also sued the previous owners of the home.
The Broaddus' attorney says they are good people caught in a situation they didn't ask for.
