More Politics News

March 27, 2017 10:57 AM

Advocates of homeless to panhandle to protest Cranston ban

The Associated Press
CRANSTON, R.I.

Advocates for the homeless are planning to panhandle in Cranston in protest of a new ban on the practice on certain city roads.

The demonstration is planned for a busy intersection in the city from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The city council passed the ordinance last month, and officials describe it as a safety measure. It prohibits people from asking for money while standing in certain places, including on medians near multiple-lane roads or on roads where the speed limit is higher than 25 mph.

The city last year acknowledged an earlier panhandling ban was unconstitutional, and agreed in a settlement with the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union to stop enforcing it.

The ACLU has said the new ban is also unconstitutional.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos