Big Island councilors oppose mayor's composting plan

The Hawaii County Council and Mayor Harry Kim remain at odds over the canceling of a contract related to the organic waste diversion program on the Big Island.
The county's agreement with Hawaiian Earth Recycling covers both mulching operations and construction of a $10 million composting facility to process food waste, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported (http://bit.ly/2nVwhMV).
Kim cited costs in his decision earlier this year to cancel the contract by June 30.
But the county council voted last week against a resolution allowing for a new three-year contract to continue mulching services after the current agreement expires.
"We're still not in agreement that the composting contract should be canceled," said council Chairwoman Valerie Poindexter.
Puna Councilwoman Eileen O'Hara said councilors believe the county should instead pursue amendments to the contract to avoid potential litigation and disruption to mulching services. The 10-year deal is "a very bad decision based on flawed analysis and poor information," O'Hara said.
She is considering bringing forward a resolution asking that the termination notice issued to Hawaiian Earth Recycling in February be rescinded.
The contract, which went into effect in July, allows the recycling company to seek reimbursement for some of its expenses if the agreement is terminated. John Brigham, the company's senior vice president, notified county officials in a March 1 letter about the company's plans to seek more than $4 million in reimbursements.
The county is paying about $85 or $100 per ton to divert organic waste, depending on where the mulch is produced. That is up from about $42 and $45 per ton last year. The county has paid a total of $1.7 million for mulching operations since the fiscal year began July 1.
Kim said he still does not agree with the current contract, which went into effect under the previous administration, but he is open to hearing ideas that will ensure mulching services continue uninterrupted.
Comments