A roundup of recent Michigan newspaper editorials

Detroit News. March 23, 2017
Roll back needless licensing rules
Occupational licensing laws in Michigan reduce jobs, hurt low-income workers, increase crime, inflate consumer prices and waste millions of state dollars, new data shows. And Detroit, where jobs are the most precious, is harmed the most. State and local governments should make it a priority to roll back these unhelpful regulations.
In Michigan, 164 occupations require a license, including painters, manicurists, librarians, landscapers, gutter installers, auto mechanics, barbers, hearing aid dealers — even hair braiders.
These licenses are most often obtained by a combination of fees, classes, training and exams. For example, a hair braider in Michigan pays $154, needs 500 hours of experience and must pass an exam to be licensed to legally braid hair.
Licensing means safety for consumers, right? Policy analyst Jarrett Skorup's report published this month at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy shows "there's just no evidence" occupational licenses increase health and safety in the vast majority of fields.
For example, data shows that half the states don't license electricians and there's no difference in safety.
"We are not safer because Michigan licenses electricians," Skorup says. "We aren't safer because we require barbers do more training than some commercial airline pilots."
Unlike many states, Michigan barbers must pass an exam, pay $241 and show 1,800 training hours to be legally licensed. It's just one of many occupations the state directly manages and enforces under a $153 million annual budget, including $24 million straight from the general fund.
It's not just taxes affected. Licensing costs raises the price of goods and services - in Michigan, consumers spend $2,700 more annually as a result, including 30 percent more on haircuts, the report says.
Licensing also restricts 125,480 potential jobs, according to Skorup's data, as costly requirements overwhelm especially low-income people. Michiganians with any criminal record — even sometimes just a civil infraction — can be discriminated against and refused licensure.
So who benefits? Industry insiders. They champion licensure to stifle competition, increase demand within Michigan and raise income per license-holder. Most licensing boards comprise current license-holders.
License laws have expanded 500 percent since 1950. And not by evidence-based, systematic prudence — fewer than 30 occupations require a license in all 50 states.
Gov. Rick Snyder is leading the roll-back cause. The state has abolished licensure for seven occupations. That's as many reforms as the other 49 states combined.
Detroit is the stark exception. It requires its own licensing for 60 occupations. About half are already licensed by the state, so Detroiters must pay extra fees and jump extra hoops. The other half are unique — including auctioneers and window washers — and require a license only in Detroit.
Plumbing, for example, requires state and city licensing hoops. Few go to the trouble: there are only 58 licensed plumbers in the city. "There are fewer plumbers in Detroit than there are in the city of Midland," Skorup says.
Detroit should quit punishing itself and spark jobs through licensure reform. De-regulating hair braiders should be an easy first step in Lansing.
___
Times Herald (Port Huron). March 22, 2017
Hiring local good news for city, citizens
Port Huron Public Safety Director Michael Reaves says an effective police department has to be reflective of its community. He isn't alone in that conclusion, which gets too much support in the negative when communities and their police find themselves on the opposite sides of angry picket lines.
A police department most accurately mirrors its community, of course, when the officers come from that community. Hiring locally creates a police force that does much more than battle crime like a comic book cliché. Instead, officers born and raised in a community see their roles as community servants and peacekeepers working to preserve and protect the place they call home.
For good or ill, state law prevents cities from requiring that their employees live within their communities. We think there are obvious benefits to a community and its citizens when they and their public servants share the same goals and investments.
Port Huron Police Department, with generous help from the Community Foundation of St. Clair County, has found what we believe will be an effective alternative to residency mandates.
The Community Foundation has provided the department with a $12,000 grant to turn local recruits into police officers. Local candidates, mainly from the department's cadet program, will get the chance to become trained, accredited police officers with the money.
Reaves expects that will reward his department and the city of Port Huron two ways. First, it matches his goal of creating a department comprised of the community and matching its culture and aspirations. And second, it should reduce turnover and improve retention.
That, too, benefits the city's residents because the best community policing comes from officers who know their neighbors and neighborhoods best, and that comes with months and years on the job. Officers born and raised in Port Huron, and who get the community's help in reaching their career goals, are more likely to stay here instead of jumping from job to job.
The Community Foundation's grant is a smart investment that will pay off by making Port Huron a better place to live. And Chief Reaves' investment in homegrown talent will make his department a better servant of the public's trust.
___
Midland Daily News. March 22, 2017
What happened to fiscal conservatives?
Critics were quick to predict doom and gloom after President Donald Trump released his preliminary 2018 budget for the federal government last week.
The budget, which was Trump's vision for the discretionary spending side of the federal government — about one-third of the overall federal budget — called for increases in defense spending and a few other priorities and cuts in just about everything else.
The budget does not address entitlements such as Social Security and Medicare, which Trump has promised not to touch. But it does cut funding from nearly every major federal government department, such as the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Education, Department of Agriculture and many more, along with funding for various arts and cultural agencies such as the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Among the items cut is the $300 million that has gone to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which would impact Michigan and other Great Lakes states.
Criticism of Trump's budget from those on the left was predictable — liberals oppose anything the president says or does. However, the fact that many of Trump's fellow Republicans also voiced opposition shows how entrenched federal government spending is in Washington. Republicans often call themselves fiscal conservatives but when the president had enough courage to introduce a budget that calls for some very difficult decisions, they sounded a lot more like liberal lawmakers than conservatives in terms of protecting their pet project areas.
That's not to say that Trump's budget is a perfect blueprint for federal government spending going forward. His budget increases defense spending so much that the federal government's deficit spending problem is not addressed. But his budget does raise questions about whether all discretionary spending is essential.
Lawmakers, government agencies, state governments, local governments and citizens need to realize that federal spending habits must change. The U.S. debt clock shows the nation is just days away from being $20 trillion in debt. Having the courage to make cuts in federal discretionary spending so that the deficit is reduced would be a good starting point.
That means lawmakers need to decide what programs are really necessary and in need of federal government funding. Citizens might have to provide greater support for some programs — such as the arts and cultural programs — if they really do value them, rather than expecting a federal handout to pay for these things. States might need to pick up the cost of other programs if they really are needed — even things such as the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
If the federal deficit spending train wreck is to ever be turned around, lawmakers — Republican lawmakers in particular — are going to have to start sounding a lot more like fiscal conservatives when it comes to cutting the budget.
___
Petoskey News-Review. March 23, 2017
Closing skills gap a group effort
When it comes to closing a skills gap in the available workforce — a growing problem in recent years — there is no instant solution, but local officials are making the necessary investments and signs point to a shift that will help meet the demand into the future.
But even as programs to train people in the necessary skills that will meet the market's needs start sending qualified workers into northwest Michigan communities, concerns persist with the lack of workforce housing in many areas. That, combined with the comparatively low wages that are earned in the region, equal an often over-burdening cost of living that remains a problem.
Some employers are starting to respond to these challenges with flexible scheduling, on-site child care options and stipends for certain types of hardships.
With housing options limited in some areas, workers may be forced to live farther distances away from their jobs — where prices are more affordable. But therein lies the problem. Public transit options are limited, or nonexistent, making it difficult to save money on transportation.
As business owners and economic leaders work to help northwest Michigan grow, we applaud those who have adopted the unconventional and encourage others to do the same. Relatively small investments in employees can often make the difference. Employers need their shifts covered, of course, but if they extend themselves, workers are likely to be happier, more flexible themselves and more loyal to the business for which they work.
At the same time, our civic officials need to seek ways they can work with their neighbors and counterparts to connect the existing transit and other public support services they have. Nobody expects an urban public transit system to be operating in rural Emmet and Charlevoix counties. However, it's our hope that leaders can identify a level of service somewhere in between that would provide reliable public transportation between, say, Charlevoix and Petoskey around the work day.
Many agree the region would be best served to diversify its industry because tourism is so seasonal and pay fluctuates. Manufacturers are growing in the area, but continue to have difficulty filling positions. It's not quite an if-you-build-it-they-will-come scenario, but with the feasible housing options limited and high costs associated with commuting from farther away, it's hard to expect significant progress without change.
