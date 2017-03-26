More Politics News

March 26, 2017 6:29 PM

Five-term Democratic legislator Al Adams dies at age 85

The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

Five-term Democratic legislator J. Allen "Al" Adams is being remembered as a progressive voice who fought for public education and helped integrate the Wake County Bar Association.

Family and friends say the 85-year-old Adams died Friday at his home in Raleigh.

Former Gov. Jim Hunt tells The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2n6SByl) that Adams "was one of the finest progressive political leaders in North Carolina history."

Hunt served as governor for four terms while Adams was first a state representative and then a lobbyist.

In a statement released Saturday evening, Gov. Roy Cooper said Adams "made a positive difference for everyday North Carolinians."

Brown and Wynne Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which weren't complete Sunday.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos