March 26, 2017 4:54 PM

Ex-South Dakota trooper sentenced to 5 years in prison

The Associated Press
CHAMBERLAIN, S.D.

A former South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he took tens of thousands of dollars in evidence money.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian Biehl of Platte also was fined $10,000. Brule County State's Attorney David Natvig and South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Biehl's sentence Friday.

Biehl pleaded guilty to grand theft by law enforcement for keeping nearly $70,000 confiscated from drug searches during his time with the patrol. He faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The Capital Journal (http://bit.ly/2nUGitB) reports state police began investigating Biehl when other troopers began noticing money missing from evidence bags.

Biehl was a trooper for about 15 years, working out of Chamberlain. He left the patrol last year.

