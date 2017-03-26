Ex-Indiana GOP head joins veteran Pence aide's lobbying firm

Former Indiana Republican Party chairman Jeff Cardwell has joined a lobbying firm started by a longtime top staffer to Vice President Mike Pence.
The firm Sextons Creek says Cardwell will be a senior vice president. Cardwell was an aide to Pence in the Indiana governor's office before Pence picked him to head the state GOP in 2015. He announced his resignation following the November election.
The Indianapolis lobbying firm was started in 2014 by William Smith, who was chief of staff for Pence both in Congress and the governor's office.
Smith announced after the November election that the firm was opening a new office in Washington, taking on clients for federal and state issues.
