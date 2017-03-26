Police: Man who pointed gun at officers fatally shot

Little Rock police are investigating after officers fatally shot a man who they say pointed a gun at them following a foot chase down an alley.
The department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning when officers were approached by a citizen who told them a man had pointed a gun at him.
As officers approached, police said in a statement that he fled down an alley, then turned around with a gun in his hand and raised it "as if to fire" at the officers.
Police said officers then shot the man, who died later at a hospital of multiple gunshot wounds.
The department says the officers were placed on routine administrative leave. It didn't identify the man who was killed or the number of officers who shot him.
