Arkansas Democrats pick House minority leader as party chair

Arkansas Democrats have selected state Rep. Michael John Gray as chairman of the party.
Democrats on Saturday selected Gray, who defeated Fayetteville nonprofit executive Denise Garner by a vote of 120-107.
Gray will replace outgoing chairman Vincent Insalaco, who announced last year that he wouldn't seek a third term.
Gray, an Augusta farmer, said his party needed to develop a sharper focus on economic issues and pick up support in poor and rural areas.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2o6vtlc ) that Gray will step down as leader of the House Democratic caucus but will continue to serve in the state Legislature.
Comments