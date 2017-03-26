Police, deputies in 1 SC county take Spanish classes

Twenty law enforcement officers from a South Carolina county are taking Spanish lessons so they can communicate better with a growing Hispanic population.
The Anderson Independent-Mail reports (http://bit.ly/2npI84F) 10 officers from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and 10 from the Anderson Police Department are taking a three-week basic Spanish class.
Dickie Smith is the business and community liaison for the Anderson Adult Education Center who saw the need for the class because many police officers can't communicate with Spanish-speaking residents.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated 3.6 percent of Anderson County's population was Hispanic in 2015, up from 2.9 percent in 2010.
Deputy Ken Brock has relied on translating help from his wife, whose family is from Mexico. He's taking the class because he says the need to understand Spanish has increased in recent years.
