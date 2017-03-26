Evers, Holtz square off for state superintendent job

Two-term Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers and longtime public school administrator Lowell Holtz face each other in the April 4 election. Evers and Holtz offer contrasting views on what the priorities of public education in Wisconsin should be over the next four years, but the race has largely focused on Holtz's checkered employment history and alleged bribe he denies extending to a former candidate in the race.
Here are some questions about the race and upcoming election.
THERE'S AN ELECTION? Yes, although not many voters seemed to care about the February primary. Turnout was just 8.2 percent. Evers got nearly 70 percent of the vote compared with 23 percent for Holtz. A third candidate, John Humphries, was eliminated. There's been less attention focused on the election this year because there was no challenger to Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler. That left the typically low-profile state superintendent as the only statewide race on the ballot.
WHAT'S THE JOB? The state superintendent of public instruction oversees the Department of Public Instruction, which administers K-12 education policy, curriculum and programs, as well as state and federal aid for all 424 public school districts. The department also works with private schools in the choice program and runs teacher licensing and regulation. The job pays $120,111 a year.
WHO'S RUNNING? Evers, 65, is finishing his second term as state superintendent after working eight years as deputy. He spent 19 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent in three different Wisconsin public school districts and nine years as the administrator for the Cooperative Education Service Agency 6. Holtz, 59, is a former superintendent in Whitnall and Beloit and the 1999 elementary teacher of the year. Holtz also ran for state superintendent in 2009, after leaving his job in Beloit, but finished last in the primary.
WHERE DO THEY STAND? Evers opposes expansion of the private school voucher program, supports the Common Core curriculum and argues for increasing funding to help struggling schools, particularly in urban areas. Holtz is a school choice backer who wants to overturn Common Core. Holtz has said school safety is one of the most important issues and has called for better discipline in schools to make classrooms more safe and secure. He also wants to increase local control and empower teachers.
WHAT'S UP WITH THE EMAILS?: Public records, including Holtz's job performance reviews and emails from his time as superintendent of the Whitnall and Beloit school districts, have raised a number of issues. Liberal group One Wisconsin Now has asked two district attorneys to investigate whether Holtz was illegally campaigning on government time when worked at Whitnall because he discussed the race and his position on various issues in his emails. The records also show Holtz repeatedly clashed with the boards by allowing a film crew for then-candidate Barack Obama to get footage of students in Beloit, hiring his wife to work at Beloit, donating football field bleachers from Whitnall to a private school his children attended and not communicating quickly enough about a Whitnall employee who used a computer to facilitate a sex crime. Before he was a superintendent, Holtz was fired from his job as an elementary school principal in the Cambridge district in 1995 after working there six years, but he disputes the reasons why.
WHAT ABOUT THIS DEAL? Former candidate John Humphries alleged that Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job, along with a personal driver, and broad powers to run the state's largest school districts if he dropped out of the race. Holtz said they were discussing ideas put forward by unnamed businesspeople, but no agreement was made. Humphries said he rejected the alleged deal as ludicrous. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said Holtz did not violate the law with the alleged job offer, dismissing a complaint from One Wisconsin Now. The group has also asked two district attorneys to investigate. Evers has mocked the offer in television ads, including one where he is shown driving a car saying he doesn't need a chauffeur.
WHO SUPPORTS THEM? Even though the race is officially nonpartisan, support for Evers and Holtz has broken down along partisan lines. Evers is backed by the Wisconsin School Administrators Alliance, the American Federation of Teachers and the Wisconsin Education Association Council. Holtz has the support of Pro-Life Wisconsin, Wisconsin Family Action and two dozen Republican lawmakers.
WHEN CAN I VOTE? Polls are open statewide 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Valid photo identification is required.
