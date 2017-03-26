NC beach town to let Rover on the sand during tourist season

A North Carolina beach and tourist town has relaxed a long-standing ban on dogs on the beach during tourist season and will allow leashed dogs during certain hours.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports (http://bit.ly/2nBSHlo) Carolina Beach will now allow leashed dogs on the sand between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. from April 1 through Sept. 30. Previously, leashed dogs were only allowed on the beach from Oct. 1 to March 31.
Mayor Dan Wilcox says officials are following the lead of other tourist spots like Topsail Beach, Oak Island and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in becoming more dog-friendly.
Wilcox says the rule will not go into effect until the town hires someone to enforce it.
The town council approved the change in a 3-2 vote earlier this month.
