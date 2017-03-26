More Politics News

March 26, 2017 10:10 AM

Police say crash kills 1, injures 5

The Associated Press
AVON, Mass.

Authorities say one person was killed and five others were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in the town of Avon.

The town's police say four or five cars crashed around 10 a.m. Saturday on Harrison Boulevard between West Main and Pond streets. One person was ejected in the crash.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were being treated for injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

The crash is still being investigated. No other details were provided.

