Governor, business leaders to discuss Rhode Island's economy

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is meeting with business and community leaders to discuss the state's economy and ways to develop it.
Santander Bank and the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce will host their 17th annual Economic Outlook Breakfast for the business community on Tuesday morning at the Omni Providence Hotel.
Raimondo plans to give welcoming remarks. A panel of local business and community leaders will discuss issues and challenges facing the state.
The panelists scheduled to participate are from the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, United Natural Foods, Inc., CV Properties, Providence College School of Business and Lifespan Hospital System.
The president of the chamber and the head of commercial banking for Santander US are also participating in the event.
This year's focus is economic development projects in the Providence area.
