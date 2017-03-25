6,000 jobs are unfilled across South Carolina agencies

For South Carolinians who need a job, there are lots of openings in state government.
The State newspaper reports Saturday (http://bit.ly/2mCr4ts ) that low pay and increased workloads contribute to agencies' roughly 6,000 vacancies.
According to the Department of Administration, 14 percent of the state's full-time jobs are vacant. That excludes positions at public universities and in the judicial and legislative branches.
The Corrections Department tops the vacancy list, with 21 percent of its jobs — or nearly 1,300 — unfilled.
Even after recent pay boosts, officers at maximum-security state prisons start at less than $35,000. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, officers can earn more working for local police and sheriff's departments.
The newspaper reports workloads increased as lawmakers cut 10,000 state government jobs over the past two decades.
