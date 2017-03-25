Christie renews call to demand Cuba return convicted killer

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is again calling on the federal government to have Cuba return a woman convicted in the murder of a state trooper.
Christie discussed Joanne Chesimard during an interview Friday with Fox News Channel's Tucker Carlson.
Saturday marked the 40th anniversary of Chesimard's conviction in the death of Trooper Werner Foerster. He was killed during a gunfight after a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973.
Chesimard was sentenced to life in prison but escaped in November 1979 and eventually traveled to Cuba. Fidel Castro granted her asylum and she has been living under the name Assata Shakur.
The Republican governor urged the Trump administration to make Chesimard's return to the United States part of any change in Cuba policy. Christie had made a similar request to former President Barack Obama.
