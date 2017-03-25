More Politics News

March 25, 2017 2:59 PM

Vermont Democrats consider new $2 fee on overnight lodging

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont may add a new $2 fee on hotel rooms and lodging to raise money for housing programs.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nRaeXz ) a Senate committee has given a greenlight to the proposal. Officials estimate it would bring in an additional $7.2 million, which would support affordable housing for homeless people, victims of domestic violence or older Vermonters.

The state already charges a 9 percent tax on rooms and meals.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott is speaking out against the proposal. The Senate is controlled by Democrats.

