Vermont Democrats consider new $2 fee on overnight lodging

Vermont may add a new $2 fee on hotel rooms and lodging to raise money for housing programs.
The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2nRaeXz ) a Senate committee has given a greenlight to the proposal. Officials estimate it would bring in an additional $7.2 million, which would support affordable housing for homeless people, victims of domestic violence or older Vermonters.
The state already charges a 9 percent tax on rooms and meals.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott is speaking out against the proposal. The Senate is controlled by Democrats.
