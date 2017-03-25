More Politics News

March 25, 2017 1:59 PM

Ex-US Rep. Stockman expects to be 'vindicated' on charges

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman says he expects "to be vindicated" on allegations he conspired with staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education.

After a court hearing Friday, Stockman told reporters he didn't intend to plead guilty or enter into a plea agreement.

Shaun Clarke, Stockman's attorney, said the Texas Republican will fight to clear his name.

Stockman served two non-consecutive terms in the U.S. House. He was arrested this month after being charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

A former Stockman campaign worker pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of conspiracy and is cooperating with authorities.

Stockman has blamed his arrest on a "deep state" shadow government that's targeting him.

