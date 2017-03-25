Montana governor vetoes health fees

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has vetoed a bill that would have allowed doctors to charge patients periodic fees for basic health services that critics said circumvents protections from traditional health insurance.
In his veto message Friday, Bullock said the measure would create an additional revenue stream for doctors while providing little benefit to consumers. He said traditional health insurance already provides some of the services contained in the bill.
The governor vetoed a similar measure during the last legislative session.
Republican Sen. Cary Smith of Billings said he was disappointed by the governor's veto, saying that his measure would have given consumers added flexibility in a time of uncertainty over the country's health care system.
