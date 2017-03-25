Senate confirms members to college, community college boards

The Mississippi State Senate has confirmed new members of the state's College Board and Community College Board.
Senators voted unanimously Thursday to approve Gov. Phil Bryant's appointment of retired state Supreme Court Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia to the College Board, for a term running until May 2021.
Lamar succeeds Karen Cummins, a trustee who died from cancer in January, representing the northern third of the state on the board running eight public universities.
Gov. Haley Barbour in 20017 appointed Lamar, the third woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She won a full term in 2009.
Senators also voted unanimously to approve appointment of Luke Crane Montgomery of Fulton to the Community College Board, which coordinates 15 community colleges. He replaces his cousin, Chip Crane, serving until June 2021.
