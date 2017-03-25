Fredericks steps aside from IAAF work, to skip Council meet

IAAF president Sebastian Coe says Frank Fredericks has stepped aside from his duties at athletics' governing body but has not resigned from its ruling council while he's the subject of an ethics investigation.
Coe says Fredericks will not attend Sunday's cross-country world championships in Uganda and will stay away from other upcoming IAAF events, including the council meeting in London next month.
He's being investigated over a payment of nearly $300,000 he received around the time Rio de Janeiro was awarded the Olympics.
Coe says he's spoken regularly with the former Namibian sprinter since allegations were made against him this month by French newspaper Le Monde. Fredericks denied any wrongdoing.
Fredericks had already withdrawn from his duties as an International Olympic Committee member while he's investigated.
Comments