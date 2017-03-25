More Politics News

March 25, 2017 12:12 PM

Prosecutor reprimanded for criticizing execution ruling

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

The Indiana Supreme Court is reprimanding a county prosecutor for criticizing a judge who ruled a man couldn't be executed for the rape and murder of a Franklin College student.

The order issued Friday says Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper violated rules on statements about a judge's integrity.

Cooper said in 2014 he was suspicious about a judge in northern Indiana's St. Joseph County reviewing whether Michael Dean Overstreet could face execution for the 1997 death of 18-year-old Kelly Eckart.

Judge Jane Woodward Miller ruled Overstreet was delusional. He remains in prison under the death sentence.

Cooper tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2mBWHTJ ) that the ruling reaffirmed a hearing officer's January recommendation for reprimand. He says the reprimand hangs next to Overstreet's death sentence order on his office wall.

