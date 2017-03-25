Prince of Wales Island gets new courthouse in Klawock

Prince of Wales Island has a new courthouse in the community of Klawock.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2nTZ98p ) that the new facility opened this month about six miles away from the former courthouse in Craig.
Area Court Administrator Neal Nesheim says the new courthouse is more centrally located and can better serve the island's needs.
The courthouse is just under 3,000 square feet and holds one courtroom. The facility is large enough to hold felony and 12-juror civil trials, which used to be held in Ketchikan due to space issues at the Craig courthouse.
