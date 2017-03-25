Mississippi lawmakers face lower revenue at budget deadline

Mississippi lawmakers are trying to conclude budget talks Saturday, faced with the prospect of cutting state spending as much as 4 percent compared to what they originally budgeted for this year.
House and Senate leaders are supposed to agree by Saturday night on dozens of bills to write a $6 billion-plus budget for the year beginning July 1. That task grew more difficult Friday when lawmakers lowered the revenue estimate for the upcoming year by $175 million.
Gov. Phil Bryant has cut this year's budget by more than $170 million to offset shortfalls.
Lawmakers were already looking at cuts, but had hoped to set aside a reserve to cushion midyear shortfalls next year. Lower revenue could reduce the amount in reserve, lead to cuts in K-12 education spending, or both.
