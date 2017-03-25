More Politics News

March 25, 2017 12:02 PM

Mississippi lawmakers face lower revenue at budget deadline

By JEFF AMY Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi lawmakers are trying to conclude budget talks Saturday, faced with the prospect of cutting state spending as much as 4 percent compared to what they originally budgeted for this year.

House and Senate leaders are supposed to agree by Saturday night on dozens of bills to write a $6 billion-plus budget for the year beginning July 1. That task grew more difficult Friday when lawmakers lowered the revenue estimate for the upcoming year by $175 million.

Gov. Phil Bryant has cut this year's budget by more than $170 million to offset shortfalls.

Lawmakers were already looking at cuts, but had hoped to set aside a reserve to cushion midyear shortfalls next year. Lower revenue could reduce the amount in reserve, lead to cuts in K-12 education spending, or both.

