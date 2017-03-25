Bethel restaurant drops bid to open city's last liquor store

A Bethel restaurant has dropped its application to open a package liquor store.
KYUK-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2nTUx24 ) that Fili's Pizza withdrew its application after the Bethel City Council issued a protest of the license in part because of the restaurant's location. The pizzeria sits across from a halfway house and down the street from a 4-H teen center.
Fili's Pizza already holds a restaurant liquor license to serve beer and wine, and was the first business to sell alcohol in Bethel in 2016 after nearly 40 years of no legal alcohol in the city.
Four businesses are still seeking Bethel's third and final liquor store license. The City Council has protested one of those applications and will consider protesting the others at its Tuesday meeting.
Comments