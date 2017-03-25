Officials say take down bird feeders April 1 to avoid bears

State officials are recommending that Vermonters take down their bird feeders on April 1 to avoid attracting bears.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says warm spring weather and melting snow mean bears will be coming out of their winter dens in search of food. Officials say the bears like suet and bird seed, particularly black oil sunflower seeds.
Purposely feeding bears is illegal.
Other sources of food that attract bears are pet food, barbecue grills and garbage.
Fish and Wildlife officials are advising residents to keep chicks and honeybees secure with an electric fence or other bear-proof enclosure, feed pets indoors and store trash in a secure place.
