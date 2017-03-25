More Politics News

March 25, 2017 9:29 AM

High school sports star ordered to trial on rape charge

The Associated Press
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa.

A two-sport star at a suburban Pittsburgh high school has been ordered to stand trial on rape and other charges in an alleged assault on a 17-year-old girl.

An Allegheny County district court judge ruled Friday that prosecutors had enough evidence to send the case against 18-year-old Ross Wilkerson to county court.

Prosecutors allege that Wilkerson asked the girl to go to a pool house behind his home, saying he had a gift for her, and then assaulted her.

Wilkerson was the leading scorer for Chartiers (SHAR'-teers) Valley High School's basketball team and also stars on the baseball team.

Defense attorneys questioned why she waited a couple of days to see a doctor and report the assault. Attorney Michele Santicola said "This did not happen the way it's being portrayed."

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos