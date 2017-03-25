Capitol Watch: April 1 deadline looms over NY budget vote

In this week's New York state government news, it's crunch time for lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the April 1 budget deadline approaches.
Key decisions are likely on taxes, increased college tuition assistance and Uber's upstate expansion.
Meanwhile, ethics and election reforms may not make it in the final budget, which lawmakers and Cuomo, a Democrat, are now negotiating behind closed doors.
A look at what to expect:
TAXES
Cuomo, a Democrat, is proposing no significant changes to taxes, and wants to continue a phased-in middle-class tax cut. He also wants to keep tax rates on wealthy earners unchanged.
Senate Republicans want to reduce taxes on the highest incomes, but Assembly Democrats favor a tax increase.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio traveled to Albany on Wednesday to make a personal push for higher taxes on the wealthy, as well as his plan to allow the city to tax high-end real estate sales.
With the Senate firmly opposed, it's unlikely the Assembly plan will get much traction in negotiations. But with Cuomo opposed to reducing taxes on the rich, it's just as unlikely the Republican tax cut will survive.
WHAT MAY GET LEFT OUT
Cuomo again proposed ethics reforms this year to combat Albany's chronic corruption problem. And again they appear to be languishing as the budget deadline nears.
Other proposals that would make it easier to register to vote and create early voting in an effort to boost turnout are also getting little attention in the final days of budget talks.
Government watchdog groups say lawmakers should tighten campaign finance rules, beef up enforcement and restrict the income lawmakers can earn from outside jobs. That last proposal has run into opposition in the Senate, where members say outside work gives lawmakers a broader perspective.
Democrats in the Assembly, meanwhile, have dismissed proposals to impose term limits on lawmakers or legislative leaders.
Senate Leader John Flanagan, a Long Island Republican, defended this year's inaction by saying that lawmakers have passed "very, very significant ethics reforms" in recent years.
COLLEGE TUITION
Cuomo is proposing to make tuition at state colleges and universities free for students from families making up to $125,000. The Senate and Assembly have competing plans, both of which will give some help to private school students as well.
With Cuomo having made this a priority for the year and both chambers agreeing on the need for action the prospects for some increased college tuition assistance is high.
UPSTATE UBER
Another year and there's another down-to-the-wire effort by Uber and Lyft to expand into upstate New York.
The two app-based ride-hailing services are now limited to the New York City area. For years they've sought state authorization to move into cities like Buffalo, Albany and Rochester. But under pressure from the taxi industry lawmakers have failed to act.
This year Uber and Lyft are hoping pressure from residents and business owners will work. The two companies note that upstate is now one of the largest areas in the country without their services.
STAY TUNED
Two high-profile proposals could come down to the last minute.
Cuomo and Assembly Democrats want to end the state's practice of prosecuting 16- and 17-year-olds as adults, but the Senate has so far been cool to the idea.
Cuomo has pushed a plan to encourage local governments to share services to cut costs — but many lawmakers from both parties are critical of micromanaging cities and counties.
