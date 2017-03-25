Ron Paul to speak at Young Americans for Liberty summit

Former presidential candidate and former Congressman Ron Paul is the keynote speaker for the spring summit of the Young Americans for Liberty.
The summit is being held Saturday at the Boston Seaport World Trade Center.
Paul is a former U.S. Representative from Texas. He ran for president in 1988, 2008 and 2012.
Other speakers at the summit include New Hampshire state Sen. Andy Sanborn, Cato Institute scholar Christopher Preble and Maine State Sen. Eric Brakey.
Hundreds of libertarian and conservative student activists from across the Northeast region are expected to gather for the event.
