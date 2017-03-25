More Politics News

March 25, 2017 9:13 AM

Ron Paul to speak at Young Americans for Liberty summit

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Former presidential candidate and former Congressman Ron Paul is the keynote speaker for the spring summit of the Young Americans for Liberty.

The summit is being held Saturday at the Boston Seaport World Trade Center.

Paul is a former U.S. Representative from Texas. He ran for president in 1988, 2008 and 2012.

Other speakers at the summit include New Hampshire state Sen. Andy Sanborn, Cato Institute scholar Christopher Preble and Maine State Sen. Eric Brakey.

Hundreds of libertarian and conservative student activists from across the Northeast region are expected to gather for the event.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos